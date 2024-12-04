Here’s who Jacksonville streamed most on Spotify in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If Jacksonville had a collective music taste, here’s what it would look like on Spotify. The music streaming service released its Spotify Wrapped 2024 on Wednesday which is its year-end data dump of what its streamers are listened to most this year.

No. 1 Globally? Taylor Swift. No. 1 Locally? Taylor Swift.

Here are the tops in Jacksonville, according to communications agency Atlanta-based Burson Global:

Jacksonville’s Top 5 Artists of 2024 on Spotify:

Taylor Swift Drake Future Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan

Jacksonville’s Top Songs of 2024 on Spotify:

1. “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

2. “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman

3. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

4. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

5. “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

Jacksonville’s Top Albums of 2024 on Spotify:

1. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

2. One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen

3. Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

4. SOS by SZA

5. Stick Season by Noah Kahan

In her Global Top Artist era. Congratulations Taylor Swift on over 26+ billion streams in 2024. 👑🤍🎉 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/nsglkGz3sq — Spotify (@Spotify) December 4, 2024

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

Drake

Billie Eilish

Travis Scott

Peso Pluma

Kanye West

Ariana Grande

Feid

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

“Gata Only” by FloyyMenor, Cris MJ

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“End of Beginning” by Djo

“Too Sweet” by Hozier

“One of the Girls” by The Weeknd with Jennie, Lily Rose Depp

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“Die With a Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

“The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” by Taylor Swift

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish

“Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Mañana Será Bonito” by Karol G

“Eternal Sunshine” by Ariana Grande

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“SOS” by SZA

“Lover” by Taylor Swift

“Fireworks & Rollerblades” by Benson Boone

“Starboy” by The Weeknd

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.