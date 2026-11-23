CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a 14-year-old boy killed in an electric motorcycle crash in June is speaking out after the Florida Highway Patrol announced that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver who struck him

Carson Farias died following the collision off Sandridge Road near Verbena Parkway in Clay County, leaving his family searching for answers as they face the holiday season with one less plate at their dinner table.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the teenager was driving down Sandridge Road just before 11 p.m. when an automobile struck him from behind. A second vehicle then struck the back of the car that hit Carson.

Troopers reported that both motorists immediately stopped and attempted to help, but Carson did not survive his injuries.

State troopers announced the decision Wednesday, following the completion of their investigation. In the official crash report, the agency said that Carson was wearing dark clothing, was not wearing a helmet, and was operating the motorcycle with a headlight that was facing downward.

They determined he was at fault for the damage to both cars and his own untimely death.

Carson’s mother, Megan Farias, said she has struggled to accept the loss or hasn’t been able to properly grieve her son while waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

“I tell myself, he’s just at his friend’s house,” Farias said. “I don’t want to accept that he’s really not coming back.”

Farias said she wanted peace of mind that investigators checked every box, and criticized the agency after she said the driver who hit the car that hit Carson received a ticket, but not the driver who actually hit her son.

“The person driving the vehicle that hit my son from behind, no ticket, no citation,” Farias said. “A life was lost it’s not like a mailbox was hit.”

The Farias family is grieving the loss of 14-year-old Carson Farias, who was struck by a car and killed while riding his electric motorcycle in Clay County. Florida Highway Patrol announced there will be no charges filed as a result of the crash.

Farias questioned several elements of the report, like the speed limit in the area, a misspelled road, and that his headlight was facing down.

“The bike had just been involved in a serious accident,” Farias said. “There are so many things within the report that really just don’t make sense.”

“They are trying to blame everything on Carson. No accountability from anyone else. It’s all Carson’s fault.”

Farias tells Action News Jax she’s trying to pass Carson’s Law to ensure another family won’t have to go through this.

“My goal and dream is to create a law where it’s mandatory: if you hit someone and you take their life, or severely injure them, you automatically give up the EDR and the phone records,” Farias said. “No questions asked.”

Action News Jax reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol regarding the family’s concerns, but the agency did not provide an immediate response.

“I’m the one who just buried my 14-year-old son,” Farias said. “I still cannot believe that this is real, like this is really my life, but I have to try to be strong for his brothers.”

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