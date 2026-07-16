Local

Hilliard man arrested in major fraud scheme targeting dozens, including local non-profit

By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV
Colin Wade Harris
By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — A Hilliard man is behind bars, accused of running a large identity theft and check fraud scheme targeting more than 100 people.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Colin Wade Harris used stolen identities to open bank accounts and deposit forged checks, attempting to steal more than $100,000.

Detectives say the investigation uncovered altered checks, fraudulent deposits, and photos on Harris’ phone of additional checks, including one worth $175,000.

Harris was previously on probation for trafficking in counterfeit credit cards. He now faces multiple felony charges and is being held without bond.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Michelle Thibodeau

Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

Michelle Thibodeau is WOKV's Afternoon Anchor.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News