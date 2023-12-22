Holiday travel: Record number of people expected to travel by air this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With schools on winter break and Christmas on Monday, a lot of people are flying this weekend.

As a result, we have seen longer-than-usual lines at Jacksonville International Airport.

According to AAA, flyers can expect some longer lines nationwide before catching your flight.

AAA says that 115 million Americans are expected to travel over Christmas and New Year, and 7.5 million of those travelers look to travel by air.

Here in the Sunshine State, nearly 370,000 Floridians are expected to hop a flight to their destinations.

While that is 15,000 more than last year, it’s the second-highest air travel volume on record, behind 2003 with 399,000.

So, if you’re flying out, you’ll want to get to the airport at least 2 hours early.

