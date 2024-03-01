Jacksonville Homeland Security Investigations 50th recipient of “Bexley Box”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Homeland Security became the 50th recipient of a “Bexley Box.”

The boxes are full of toys to comfort children who have to go there during an investigation. The boxes have been delivered all across the nation including up to New York. Kirsten

Kirsten Bridegan founded the Bridegan Foundation in September 2022 after the tragic murder of her husband, Jared Bridegan, earlier in 2022.

In an effort to make children’s experiences at police stations a little less traumatic and scary, project “Bexley Box” was born.

“As of yesterday, we had 49 Bexley Boxes delivered nationwide to help law enforcement when they have child victims or child witnesses dealing with trauma,” Lt. George Harrigan St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. “Today we are happy to announce that box number 50 has been delivered to his Intercept Task Force. We are really excited about that.”

Bexley Box aims to provide comfort items and basic necessities for children brought to police stations without their caregivers.

