‘Hoping for sooner:’ Neighbors in Wells Creek Parkway area worried about traffic challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors off Wells Creek Parkway are eagerly awaiting a new traffic light to ease congestion and improve safety at the intersection with Philips Highway, but new challenges are calling for creative solutions.

Last December, the city green-lit $1.5 million for a new traffic light at the intersection, but it could be as late as next March before the installation occurs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In the meantime, an additional $25,000 was secured to help pay for off-duty officers to direct traffic during the school year.

But now, as school kicks back into gear, that money is running on empty.

Thursday night, neighbors got a rundown of the new plan at a public meeting.

Hear from neighbors and local officials on CBS47 and FOX30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.