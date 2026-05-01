Hot spots remain as Railroad Fire burns in Clay and Putnam Counties

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service says the most critical phase of the Railroad Fire is happening right now, even as crews reach 80% containment after burning nearly 4,800 acres along the Clay and Putnam County line.

Only Action News Jax went inside the fire zone, where the battle is no longer visible on the surface — but still burning underneath.

“Statistically, this is where we get the most accidents,” said Rob Chase, public information officer with the Florida Forest Service’s Jacksonville Forestry Center.

Firefighters are deep in the woods, carrying hoses connected to engines holding hundreds of gallons of water, searching for heat that can be felt — but not always seen.

“Engine crews looking for those hot spots… they’re going to start digging up that heat, disperse the heat, and put water on it,” Chase said.

Officials warn one of the biggest threats is what’s hidden below ground.

“As soon as you go down, your foot’s going to go down 2 to 3 feet, and there’s still active flame inside of there,” Chase said, describing dangerous ash pits.

Even above ground, the risks are unpredictable.

“It’s a silent killer… you don’t know it, but the next thing you know, it’s down on the ground. Hopefully you’re not under it,” Chase said, referring to weakened, charred trees.

And as crews move into the mop-up phase, the physical fight turns into a mental one.

“When we start getting in the mop-up phase, mental fatigue sets in… and that’s when we can start making poor decisions, and that’s when accidents can happen,” said Incident Commander Jordan Kent.

Despite progress, officials say the fire is not out of danger.

“We are not ready to put a fork in this. There are still hazards out here,” Kent said.

The fight may look quieter now — but firefighters say the real danger is what’s still smoldering beneath their feet.

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