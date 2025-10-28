Housing costs top list of most important problems facing Florida, UNF poll finds

Jacksonville, Fl — Housing costs, property insurance, and property taxes are the most important problems facing Florida today.

A poll by UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab finds concerns over housing and all of its costs have come to the forefront over the past few years, and that’s across party lines.

The economy and jobs were also high on the list, as were political division and polarization.

“Concerns over housing and all of its associated costs, namely property taxes and insurance, have really come to the forefront over the past few years,” PORL Director Michael Binder stated, “and that’s across party lines. It seems like one thing Florida voters can all agree on is that the rent—or mortgage—is too damn high.”

Additionally, respondents were told that local governments in Florida receive about $40 billion in revenue from property taxes annually, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of Local Government Finances (ALFIN), all of which goes to local governments across Florida.

When asked if they support or oppose eliminating property taxes for homeowners in Florida, 49% said they either strongly or somewhat support, with 43% opposed.

“Interestingly, support for getting rid of property taxes are roughly the same between homeowners and renters,” Binder stated. “I guess renters understand that extra expense tends to trickle down, and with housing costs at the very top of the list of Florida problems, everyone is feeling it.”.

The same poll show potential Republican gubernatorial candidates Casey DeSantis and Byron Donalds with equal leads over their Democratic counterparts, David Jolly and Jerry Demings.

Based on prior polling numbers, Republican candidates include Casey DeSantis and Byron Donalds, with David Jolly and Jerry Demings for the Democrats. With 47% of the vote in both cases, DeSantis came in 13 points ahead of Jolly (34%), and 11 points ahead of Demings (36%).

The Donalds matchups had a nearly identical spread, his 45% putting him 11 percentage points over Jolly (34%), and 12 points over Demings (34%).

“We’re still a year away from the midterm election, and there are quite a few undecided voters,” said Binder.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group