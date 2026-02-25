How a St. Augustine farmer is managing a one-two punch of cold weather, tariffs impact

It’s been a round-the-clock worry for local farmers this winter. Wesley Wells owns and operates Wesley Wells Farms in St. Augustine, which has taken a beating this winter.

“Roughly $100,000 is what we lost in it, from just one night”, Wells told me about the hard freeze earlier this month.

They’re still putting nutrients and fertilizers on the crop, including strawberries, due to wild temperature swings the last six weeks.

He’s appreciative to everyone who turned out to their recent Strawberry Festival, but it won’t fully make up for the loss.

The farm, originally started by his grandfather in 1958, hosts other events throughout the year including a Sunflower and Tomato Festival in early May.

