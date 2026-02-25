Local

How a St. Augustine farmer is managing a one-two punch of cold weather, tariffs impact

By Rich Jones
Cold weather damage at Wesley Wells Farm in St. Augustine Credit: Wesley Wells Farm. (Wesley Wells Farm/Wesley Wells Farm)
By Rich Jones

It’s been a round-the-clock worry for local farmers this winter. Wesley Wells owns and operates Wesley Wells Farms in St. Augustine, which has taken a beating this winter.

“Roughly $100,000 is what we lost in it, from just one night”, Wells told me about the hard freeze earlier this month.

They’re still putting nutrients and fertilizers on the crop, including strawberries, due to wild temperature swings the last six weeks.

He’s appreciative to everyone who turned out to their recent Strawberry Festival, but it won’t fully make up for the loss.

The farm, originally started by his grandfather in 1958, hosts other events throughout the year including a Sunflower and Tomato Festival in early May.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News