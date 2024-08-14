Hundreds of people mourn the life of local high school football player

PALATKA, Fla. — An entire community -- coming together to mourn 15-year-old Robert Gillon. No one expected his first day of school to be his last.

Tuesday night, church leaders, friends, family members, and football teammates at Palatka Junior-Senior High School honored and remembered his young life.

“People are not here because there was a tragedy, they are here because they love and respected him... quiet strength,” senior pastor Karl Flagg at Mount Tabor Baptist Church said.

The Palatka Police Department said that around 6 a.m. on Mon., Aug. 12, officers responded to a young boy in cardiac arrest. This happened after he reportedly complained about chest pain before football practice on Monday afternoon.

Police said Gillon, who played safety, practiced, went home, went to bed, and didn’t wake up. His coaches said nothing seemed out of the ordinary at Monday’s practice.

“Complete shock... there was nothing unusual about yesterday’s practice, he was energetic as he always is -- dialed in and focused as he always was,” coach Bobby Raulerson said.

“I’m not aware of any adults that were made aware of any situation prior to practice,” Putnam County Schools Superintendent Rick Surrency said.

From football to wrestling, to track, he stayed active. He was respected on and off the field. Gillon was a brother to three sisters, a son, and a great teammate.

His teammates got word about his passing when they got to school on Tuesday.

“When I found out, it was rough, head to take in,” teammate Tony Turner said.

“Teachers and coaches will often say, ‘I wish I had more of that young person,’ and he embodied all of that,” coach Raulerson said.

Now, his legacy lives on.

“We’re going to dedicate this year to him and we’re going to strive to do better for him,” Bradford said emotionally.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected at this time, and the autopsy revealed Gillon died of natural causes.

