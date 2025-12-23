I-95 crash in St. Johns County kills man from Savannah

Jacksonville, Fl — A man from Savannah, Georgia lost his life in a crash in St. Johns County.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 68-year-old was behind the wheel of a pickup truck traveling south on I-95 south of U.S. 1 on Monday night when the truck left the road and collided with multiple trees.

It’s not clear what led the driver to lose control of the pickup truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group