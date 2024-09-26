‘I am embarrassed’: Putnam County Sheriff releases findings of jail audit

Palatka, Fla. — Allegations of inmate abuse prompted Sheriff Gator DeLoach to order an audit of the Putnam County Jail.

That was in April. The findings of that audit were released on Thursday.

“The audit has taken time to complete, and after reading over the audit I am embarrassed by the faith I placed in former Major Surrency,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach said in a news release. “What has come to light is the toxic culture of distrust he created amongst corrections staff and his overall poor leadership and supervision to ensure employees received training and support to be successful in their jobs. I want to assure the community that we have taken immediate steps to remedy lack of training and supervision issues within in the jail.”

Action News Jax told you when Major Scott Surrency was placed on administrative leave following an internal complaint.

According to the news release, the findings of the audit included undocumented use of force, insufficient documentation, and failure to document the use of force in a timely manner.

“This is simply unacceptable. I believe one of the highest honors we have at the sheriff’s office is the trust our community has in us. I will not let the faults of a bad decision harm the reputation of the 370 people who serve our community through the sheriff’s office and in the last few months have made strides to correct issues in training and reporting. Myself along with the men and women who work here will continue to serve with honor, integrity and transparency,” Sheriff DeLoach said.

Surrency resigned on August 9 after he was shown the findings of the audit.

Sheriff DeLoach said, “His stepping aside is the only time Surrency has demonstrated leadership in his capacity as Major.”

Findings of the audit:

Delayed processing of reports

26 use of force reports were turned in March 2024

3 found in Major Surrency’s vehicle

Some reports initially dated as far back as June 2023

Some reports indicated injury and should have gone to use of force review board

Undocumented horseplaying among inmates

Failings of Leadership at Jail

Surrency and Captain Dunn relayed incidents of not knowing how to handle reporting

Lieutenants and Sergeants not receiving proper training on promoted positions

Toxic atmosphere

Misdirection of leadership to employees on job opportunities and expectations

Unclear of leadership roles and responsibilities

Favoritism to specific employees regarding discipline and/or promotion

Employee termination/resignations 2024

Dustin Douglas, termination 2/6/24 - Incomplete reports, excessive use of force requiring medical treatment, conduct unbecoming an officer

Isaiah Conyers-Decent, termination 2/27/24 - Excessive use of force requiring medical treatment, untruthfulness, conduct unbecoming an officer

Bosley, termination 2/27/24 - Excessive use of force requiring medical treatment, untruthfulness, conduct unbecoming an officer

Captain Ryan Dunn, resignation, not in good standing 7/1/24 - Untruthful statements, authored various incidents with misleading or untruthful statements, falsified documents

Major Scott Surrency, resignation 8/9/24 - Resignation in lieu of termination

Lieutenant Steven Breckenridge, termination 8/19/24 - Communicated criminal information (distributed videos of cases still under investigation), sexual harassment of an employee, conduct unbecoming an officer

Corrections Lieutenant Stacey Dowling returned to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office during the audit.

“Captain Dowling’s training, expertise on jail management and instructor skills is quickly remedying our deficiencies in training and ensuring all of our corrections deputies have the support they need to be successful,” DeLoach said.

During the audit, Captain Clayton Silva served as interim director of corrections and immediately began addressing concerns.

“We are on the right path and I appreciate the understanding and support from our community. I also want to let the professional men and women who work in the Putnam County Jail know that they have my full support and promise that the issues that we have had to deal with under the previous Major’s tenure will not occur again,” Sheriff DeLoach said.

