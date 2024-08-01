‘I can’t believe it:’ Ponte Vedra man charged for attempting to entice a minor for sex

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A Ponte Vedra man pretending to be a tutor has been charged with attempting to get a child to participate in sexual activities. Kevin Wilson tried to do it by tricking parents.

Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez searched through the Facebook group where this all started. There are more than a dozen job posts where “Kevin Wilson” commented with his phone number. Many of those posts involved a job with kids involved.

Kathy Bargar has been Wilson’s neighbor for a year and a half. She says she never would have suspected this.

“He went to our Catholic church that’s in Nocatee, so I’m surprised,” Bargar said.

Prosecutors say on July 20, a Facebook user posted on a public group looking for a tutor in St. Augustine. Police say Wilson used his wife’s account to comment, “hi please text my husband kevin.” He would then give his phone number.

Detectives say in this case, the Facebook user reached out to Wilson, but as soon as Wilson asked for a picture of the 11-year-old girl, the parent reached out to police. That’s when an undercover detective took over the conversation and pretended to be the girl’s dad. Wilson texted that detective, “I can teach her how to have sex.”

