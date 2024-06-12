‘I felt fear:’ Homeless Jacksonville preschool teacher shot with pellet gun while asleep in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A homeless preschool teacher was sleeping in her car when she was shot 30 times with a pellet gun.

“I have a collection of them that I’ve been finding still in my car,” Tabitha Hogg said.

Hogg said she was shot with 30 of these pellets when she was sleeping in her car. She told Action News it happened around 1:20 a.m. on June 8 in a Walmart parking lot on Kernan Boulevard. She left the trunk open to get some cool air.

“I was sleeping in the back of my car when I was abruptly woken up by airsoft pellets hitting my body,” she said.

Hogg has several pellet bruises on the back of her leg and one on her face. The pellets even put dents in her car.

“I felt fear because I didn’t know what was hitting me. I just heard laughing and name-calling,” she said.

She said it was a group of young adults driving a black Chevy truck that caused her this pain.

“All I could do was get in a fetal position. That’s why most of the bruises are on the back of my legs and arms.”

Hogg is a preschool teacher who’s been living in her car for two years. She said a homeless man saw what happened and checked on her.

“He said he was chased down by them on his bike. He was also shot by them.”

She hopes the police catch the people who committed this cruel prank.

“I don’t want this to happen to somebody else,” Hogg said.

Hogg adds this has placed her in physical and emotional pain. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

