‘I need help:’ New program to help repair homes in Eastside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved $845,350 in grant funding coming from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund JEA’s Repair & Restore for Resilience program. It will allow the utility to begin weatherization repairs for more than 76 low-income homeowners in the Eastside.

The program was created to help repair and restore Eastside homes where families have lived for generations.

Eugene Hodges Jr. has lived in his house for 62 years. He inherited it from his father, but it came with problems that Hodges couldn’t afford.

“I have a chimney that needs to come off the house that’s damaging my living room. I had the roof priced for the house, but I don’t have $40,000,” Hodges said.

Hodges is now on the waiting list to get grant funds from the program.

It has successfully helped to renovate more than 50 Eastside homes.

Hodges’ neighbor heard about this service and said this is exactly what his community needs.

“They really need it in this area because I’ve seen this area go down. I came back after nine years to this area, and I see a big change,” neighbor Bee Marshall said.

Councilman at Large Matt Carlucci explained the goals for this grant program.

“We want to make sure the Eastside gets a shot of energy to promote their businesses and make their homes more livable,” Carlucci said.

The home improvements are expected to reduce energy and water consumption, lower utility bills for homeowners, and ensure the homes’ resilience for the future.

More homes in this neighborhood are expected to be renovated with these federal funds. To apply, click here.

