Delta passenger describes moment fire broke out on Orlando flight bound for Atlanta

Two hundred-eight two passengers on a Delta flight from Orlando to Atlanta had to be evacuated because of a fire before takeoff Monday morning just before noon.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) confirmed 3 minor injuries during the evacuation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I hear someone yelling fire, so I open my window shade, and I see the engine is on fire,” said passenger Kyle Becker who was on Delta flight 1213. “I tried to stay calm, but my adrenaline was through the roof. I stayed as calm as I could, and my instinct was to grab my things and follow directions, and it was definitely a crazy experience.”

According to a Delta spokesperson, the fire started in the tailpipe of one of the plane’s two engines.

Delta released the following statement:

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety, and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Cardinals set Pope Francis’ funeral for Saturday morning, with public viewing starting Wednesday

Read: Clay County bailiff arrested after forging military leave documents, stealing over $8K

Read: Six suspects named in connection with Baker County shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.