‘I was horrified’: JEA stats contest claims of racism, employee letters paint different picture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA’s Chief Human Resources Officer Diane Moser went under oath and responded to claims of a toxic and racist work culture at the utility on Monday afternoon.

The claims of a racist and toxic work culture at JEA are just one part of a growing list of controversies at the utility being investigated by the city council.

But Moser told the JEA Special Investigatory Committee she’s seen no evidence to support those accusations.

“I believe that’s inaccurate,” said Moser.

JEA produced stats showing minorities promoted, demoted and hired by the utility since 2024 generally accounted for between 22 and 37 percent in each category.

Minority employees also resigned at lower rates according to the JEA’s data.

But Councilmember Ju’Coby Pittman (D-District 10) presented five letters from current and former JEA employees that painted a different picture.

“When I read these, I was horrified,” said Pittman.

Those letters suggested minority employees working under Moser felt passed over for promotions, punished more than their white peers, and that their voices had been devalued.

Moser indicated she’d never heard any complaints like the ones presented by Pittman, and contended that too much emphasis is being put on the testimony of disgruntled employees.

“There are people who are very happy working for JEA. I’m one of them, and you’re not going to hear from people like me,” said Moser.

But Pittman said she doesn’t buy Moser’s claim that she was unaware of the alleged culture issues, nor does she buy the stats JEA produced.

“I mean none of it. I just think it was padded or scrubbed,” said Pittman. “I mean, based on what the folks are telling me, no.”

The committee is set to meet again in two weeks and hear testimony from JEA’s Chief Administrative Officer and the utility’s former General Counsel.

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