‘I was in shock’ | Florida Blue Medicare recipient surprised by increases to upcoming plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the open enrollment period for many healthcare plans approaches, one local Medicare recipient is looking for answers after he received a letter in the mail showing major changes for his plan for next year – changes that will cost him more out of pocket.

Action News Jax Madison Foglio spoke with the Jacksonville man who says this is going to make it harder for him to get his medication now.

Dr. Gary L. Hunter Sr. J.D came to us with a letter outlining his upcoming Florida Blue Medicare plan. The letter shows some significant changes to his deductible, different programs options, and more that he was not expecting. We’re trying to get him some answers.

This letter it shows Gary Hunter’s maximum out of pocket contribution would increase by $2,000,

His over-the-counter quarterly allowance will no longer be offered….

His Prescription Drug Coverage Deductible would go from $0 to $615 for tiers 3,4,5 drugs only.

Fewer drugs he takes will be covered. And Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI) will no longer be offered.

Hunter has been on Florida Blue Medicare for disability reasons since 2017. He says these changes would impact his ability to get his medication.

“I was paying a dollar and something for my oxycodone. Now I’m going to be paying pretty close to $20 dollars,” said Hunter.

Hunter suspected this was due to the Big Beautiful Bill Congress passed earlier this year. We reached out to every local sitting U.S. Congressman, and both sitting Florida senators and asked them if this was true.

Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL) team sent us this statement:

“ON BACKGROUND: These claims are completely unfounded—the One Big Beautiful Bill made no changes to Medicare. This issue lies entirely with Florida Blue, and I encourage you to reach out to them directly.”

Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) team sent us this statement:

“President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cut strengthens Medicare by eliminating waste and fraud to protect benefits for our seniors, and the deductible increase in the individual plan you’re referring to isn’t mandated by the government, it’s an individual choice by the insurer. President Trump’s fighting Biden-era inflation, which drove up everything from groceries to healthcare, and President Trump’s Most Favored Nation agreements are already aligning U.S. drug prices with the world’s lowest, saving 9 million Medicaid patients billions. Don’t buy the Democrat spin blaming President Trump for their Obamacare mess, this is about building a healthier, wealthier America.”

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) team sent us this statement:

“The OBBB did not make any changes to Medicare and would not be the cause.”

