IDEA Public Schools to host groundbreaking for new Jacksonville campus October 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — IDEA Public Schools, a leading network of tuition-free K-12 public charter schools, is excited to announce the construction of its newest campus, IDEA Compass Academy and College Preparatory, set to open for the 2025-26 school year.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at the future IDEA Compass campus, located at 4949 Blanding Blvd.

Previously the headquarters of VyStar Credit Union, the building will undergo significant renovations to transform its banking spaces into classrooms designed for learning. The new campus will be the third in the IDEA Jacksonville region and will serve students in grades K-6 in its first year. It will feature IDEA’s signature college support model, aimed at closing the opportunity gap and preparing students from underserved communities for college and career success.

Presenters at the groundbreaking will include Simaran Bakshi, Executive Director of IDEA Jacksonville, Tanya Thompson, Founding Principal of IDEA Compass, Adam Miller, National Executive Director of IDEA Florida, and Gary Chartrand, Board Member of IDEA Florida. Students from IDEA River Bluff and IDEA Bassett, neighboring campuses in Jacksonville, will also participate in the ceremony.

Founded in 2000, IDEA Public Schools serves over 87,000 college-bound students across Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, and Florida. With a nearly 100 percent college acceptance rate for 17 consecutive years, IDEA continues to uphold its mission of preparing students for college and life success.

Registration for the new IDEA Compass Academy and College Preparatory is now open. Families interested in applying can visit www.ideapublicschools.org for more information.





