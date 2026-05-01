‘I’ll do it again’: Woman arrested for intentionally running over 11 ducklings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside woman is being charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty after intentionally running over and killing 11 ducklings.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested 64-year-old Beverly Sasberry on Thursday after neighbors said she drove her car onto the curb to kill ducklings.

This incident occurred Saturday off Tempest Street.

Kyle Hutchison, a neighbor of Sasberry’s, says he saw the whole thing.

“It was a little after 10 a.m. on Saturday, I see a truck in mainly my neighbor’s yard, coming into mine, driving through the bushes and driving away,” Hutchison said. “After further inspection, there were dead ducks everywhere, and ducks running away, and she turned around and sped off trying to hit them again.”

Hutchison said when he confronted her about the incident, she said she was upset that the ducks pooped in her yard.

“She just kept saying that she just wants to kill more, pretty much,” Hutchison said. “It’s literally what she said a few times. ‘I’ll do it again. I’ll do it again.’”

Hutchison said he filed a report against Sasberry the same day it happened, but says he felt dismissed by the JSO.

“I was told it wasn’t a crime and I should mind my business and that there will be more ducks next year,” Hutchison said.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO to receive a copy of the incident report, but was told the investigating officer was still gathering information, and that documentation was not available at that time.

JSO released Sasberry’s identity and mugshot on April 30. The inmate search shows that she is being charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty and one count of reckless driving.

Beverly Sasberry The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested 64-year-old Beverly Sasberry after neighbors said she drove her car onto the curb to kill ducklings on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

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