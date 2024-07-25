‘I’m hoping for better:’ Conditions inside the Regency Square Mall continue to get worse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fines for repeated code violations inside the Regency Square Mall continue to rack up.

Jacksonville City Council member Ken Amaro’s office told us they are aware that code enforcement has issued fines related to the AC and the overall condition of the mall, the mold and leaky roof included, and until those are corrected, fines will continue.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger walked through the mall on Thursday and saw all but two businesses inside the mall appear to be closed.

Jacques Charleus remembers when the mall was bustling.

“Oh my gosh, that was the best mall in Jacksonville,” said Charleus.

Charleus is the owner of Cut and Stitch INC, located just outside of the Regency Square Mall. He’s been in business at that location for about 6 years. And he’s seen the conditions inside of the mall deteriorate over time.

“I’m hoping for better,” said Charleus.

Trash cans are used as buckets to collect rainwater from leaks in the roof, the ceiling is falling apart, there is mold, and no air conditioning .

According to Amaro’s office, the AC has been out for a month.

Amaro’s office communicated with the owners of the mall via email and as of Wednesday they had received a reply stating that the work order for the ac was approved .

The mall opened 57 years ago and as we’ve reported the building has been in decline for more than a decade now.

Amaro’s office also told us they are aware of the pending sale between Namdar Realty Group, the mall’s owner and Blackwater, but as of this time, they have no further updates.

Action News Jax reached out to mall management to ask about the conditions and the future plans for the mall. We have not heard back.

