‘I’m just hopeless:’ Hundreds of travelers impacted by CrowdStrike incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Friday night, people are still dealing with the aftermath of the global CrowdStrike outage that began Thursday.

All day, hundreds of flyers at the Jacksonville International Airport have been experiencing delays or flight cancellations. And now, it’s affecting their destination plans.

“Right now, I’m just hopeless,” Regina Someya, who is flying to Brazil, said.

More than 24 hours later, flyers are still waiting in lines, especially at Delta departures. The board showed many delays and some cancellations.

Someya is supposed to get to Brazil for the Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup. Her connecting flights have all been delayed, and the times aren’t matching up.

“I’m one of the staff members for that championship and I was supposed to be back by the 21st,” Someya said. “But right now, I’m really concerned that I’m not going to be able to be there on time.”

Many people’s plans have been disrupted.

“But something weird happened because my flight from Atlanta got delayed also,” Someya said. “And it’s saying on my ticket – on my app, that I’m supposed to go to Atlanta at 11 p.m., but my flight to Brazil says that I’m going to leave from 10:55 p.m., which doesn’t make any sense.”

First time flier Charlene Conner is supposed to be in Atlanta Saturday for a family reunion.

“Right now, I’m just clueless about everything,” Conner said. “.I’m frustrated, I’m real frustrated. And I don’t even know if I’ll get the flight tonight, so wow I’ve been waiting for this flight for a long time now.”

Sarah Barker was on her way to Sacramento, California for her best friend’s retirement celebration from the military.

“She did 26 years,” Barker said. “She’s stationed at Travis Air Force Base ... And now, I miss it.”

