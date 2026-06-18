‘I’m making history’: St. Augustine will have its first Black mayor in December

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — History is being written in the nation’s oldest city. City Commissioner Cynthia Garris is set to become the first Black mayor of St. Augustine in its 461-year history.

The milestone comes after Vice Mayor Barbara Blonder withdrew her candidacy on Friday, leaving Garris unopposed for the mayoral seat.

“They’re trying to abolish a lot of history,” Garris said. “And I’m making history.”

Garris reflected on the weight of the moment and the path that brought her to the city’s highest office.

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Garris is deeply rooted in the local community. Born and raised in St. Augustine, she dedicated 13 years as a city employee before serving the last four years on the City Commission. She first made history in 2022 when she became the first woman of color elected to the St. Augustine City Commission. Now, she is preparing to break an even larger barrier.

“God had spoken into my spirit that he has prepared me for such a time as this,” Garris shared, adding that she feels ready to tackle the new goals that come with being the first Black female and first Black person to sit as mayor.

“I think that they asked about five people that I’m aware of to run against me, and they chose not to,” said Garris.

The historic nature of the upcoming transition is already resonating beyond local residents. Visitors to the city recognize the profound significance.

“Having that first Black mayor, to me, sets a wonderful precedent,” said Joanne Davis, a visitor from Atlanta. “And it tells young people that if you dream and aspire and you line everything up, then the sky is totally the limit.”

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As Garris prepares to transition into her new role, she remains focused on the journey ahead, ready to lead St. Augustine into its next chapter while cementing her own legacy in the city’s historical timeline.

Garris says her administration will maintain an unwavering focus on serving local residents. Garris highlighted her proudest achievements as City Commissioner. These include expanding homeless outreach, supporting veterans, and improving workplace conditions for city employees.

She says once in office, she might face immediate financial hurdles. Her primary obstacle will be balancing the city budget against potential property tax cuts.

“Keeping staff motivated because they’re hearing about the cuts and money and it doesn’t secure all jobs,” Garris said. “So doing a balancing act to make sure we don’t lose any of our core services.”

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Garris outlined a clear vision for the city’s immediate future. Key priorities include maintaining essential city services, upgrading local infrastructure and managing rapid regional growth.

Garris intends to reshape how local government interacts with the public.

“According to my signs, Cynthia listens,” Garris stated. “I want to hear their concerns and I don’t want them to feel pressured to tell me in three minutes.”

Garris will officially take the oath of office and be sworn in as Mayor in December.

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