Inside Clay County Emergency Operations Center at the Clay County Fair

Jacksonville, Fl — We’re taking you inside the emergency operations center at the Clay County Fair.

Clay County Emergency Management Director Timothy Devin says dozens of people are working 12 to 14 hour days to keep traffic moving smooth, find missing kids, and keep families safe.

Devin compares the fair to a test rehearsal for hurricane season.

Every agency is represented, including the National Weather Service, and communicates information in real time.

“We use systems like ReadyOp, for pushing out notifications. We have text messages. We do email updates and situational reports. We have multiple radio frequencies.”, Devin said.

They meet at least six times daily to cover every possible scenario.

Clay Sheriff’s Office Lt. Zach Cox says they work with FDOT to make sure traffic flows as smooth as possible.

They constantly remind fairgoers that State Road 16 is a two-lane road getting in and out.

But there has been some benefit in opening the ramps from State Road 23 to State Road 16.

“How it’s helped us that when that light changes red and stops traffic, it actually gives folks a little bit of breathing room to get in the fair and out. So there’s a big gap on 16 from that light changing.”, Cox said.

He encourages you to follow the SaferWatch App, Clay Sheriff’s Office social media, and deputies on-site, for a pleasant experience.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group