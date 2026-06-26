Instacart delivery woman caught on camera hitting her child arrested in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office arrested 36-year-old Kiah Lowery for child abuse after she was caught on video hitting and cursing at her six-year-old son while completing an Instacart delivery.

Ring camera video from May, which ultimately went viral, shows the moment the boy dropped the case of water. Lowery quickly goes after him and hits him in the face.

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New details from the arrest report show the case of water weighed 26 pounds, and the boy weighed just under 50 pounds.

The report also says that Lowery called her behavior “an over-stimulated moment” and apologized for her violent reaction toward her son.

“This case will go in two different directions,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Michelle Suskauer. “But both things can happen at the same time. A criminal case, as well as the Department of Children and Families investigation.”

Suskauer is the former president of the Florida Bar. She says it will be up to the State Attorney’s Office to decide if they want to pursue a criminal conviction against Lowery in court, but she believes DCF will also continue to investigate.

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“The likelihood is great that there…is a Department of Children and Families investigation to see if this is a parent who is safe to be around this child,” said Suskauer.

Lowery has since been released from jail but was ordered not to have contact with her son.

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