Intimate John Lennon photos on display

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rare photography exhibition is coming to Jacksonville and it offers an intimate look at one of rock music’s most iconic figures.

Few people knew John Lennon as closely as May Pang, who was his companion during his famous “Lost Weekend” period from 1973 to 1975. During those 18 months, she captured candid, personal photographs of Lennon in relaxed, everyday moments.

Now those photographs are part of “The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang,” a three-day exhibition at Gallery 725 on Atlantic Boulevard. The show runs Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, 2026, and admission is free.

The Lost Weekend era was one of Lennon’s most productive creative periods after the Beatles. During that time, he recorded several albums and collaborated with legendary musicians including Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo Starr.

The exhibition also features rare and historic images, including the only known photograph of Lennon signing the contract that officially dissolved the Beatles, as well as one of the last known photos of Lennon and Paul McCartney together.

The exhibit also coincides with the digital release of the documentary “The Lost Weekend: A Love Story,” which explores Pang and Lennon’s relationship during this fascinating chapter in music history.

Pang will be there, meeting visitors, signing purchased artwork, and sharing the stories behind the photos.

