‘It breaks my heart:’ 5 dogs recovering after local woman was charged with animal cruelty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A handful of local dogs are now on the mend after being left to live in what officers describe as deplorable conditions.

Angel Jones is facing animal cruelty charges for neglect after the dogs were taken from her home on Reid Avenue in Lake Forest.

An ACPS report details how animal services found the dogs. They were basically living in their own waste and hungry and thirsty in a hot garage with no air conditioning.

Neighbors aren’t happy about the situation.

“That’s heart-wrenching. There are babies here and they’re not being taken care of and they’re right down the street from my house,” neighbor Amber Johnson said.

Action News Jax Annette Guttierrez found ACPS has responded to nearly 50 complaints at the address over the past two years. Most of them were related to animal cruelty.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Jones on Sunday for five counts of animal cruelty, all related to some form of neglect.

