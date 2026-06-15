‘It could be the end’: Four people shot after Sherwood Forest block party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people have been hospitalized after a block party shooting in Sherwood Forest Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on the 1900 block of Norfolk Blvd around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

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Officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital. It was determined that three other victims self-transported themselves to a local hospital for medical care.

JSO says that the four victims were a 24-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy. All sustained gunshot wounds and are in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO says they’re still searching for a suspect description, a possible motive, and investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

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Facebook photos and videos of the event show hundreds of people in attendance.

AJ Jordan, the president of M.A.D.D.A.D.S.’s Northeast chapter, says if a party isn’t sanctioned, don’t go.

“You had a 15-year-old all the way up to a 41-year-old, so whoever was shooting, they were just shooting,” Jordan said. “You don’t know who’s entering, you don’t know what they’re bringing… it could be the end.”

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Jordan’s advice? Call JSO before the gunfire.

“The organizer who organized this should have called JSO, and they have off-duty officers that can come and patrol the area and protect the area to make sure everybody’s safe,” Jordan said. “Your safety is more important than a party, because we see what happens when there’s no security.”

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