‘It stinks!’: Hundreds of dead fish wash up on Butler Beach

BUTLER BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of dead fish washed up on the shore on Butler Beach.

Video sent to us by a viewer was taken near the Matanzas Avenue beach entrance. The fish lined up in a trail down the beach.

“It stinks!” said Rick Stump.

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“I think it’s nasty,” said Mallory Alman. “It kind of smells like fish sauce cooking in the sun.”

The fish were all dead in a trail that spanned for blocks near Mantazas Ave.

“This is our first time to experience the dead fish thing,” said Stump.

Stump is visiting from Indiana. He wants to know what killed all these fish, and who plans to remove them.

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“The tide comes in and then all the bottom feeders clean it all out and we come back tomorrow morning and it’s beautiful,” said Stump.

Action News Jax reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife and St. Johns County to ask whether they were aware of the trail of dead fish and what caused it. We’re still waiting to hear back.

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