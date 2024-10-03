‘It’s not fair:’ Local residents complaining about dogs in Gentle Woods subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several people in the Gentle Woods subdivision on the westside of Jacksonville said they are woken up at all hours because of several pit bulls in one home.

Neighbors believe there are at least 10 to 15 pit bulls living inside creating unsafe conditions for the animals and the neighborhood. They add the dogs are often loose and destroy property which they believe will continue because the dogs keep having litters.

“I just have no idea what’s going on over there, but it’s not fair to us as residents to hear cries for help because the dogs are aggressive on their own owners or fighting each other,” said Andrea Cavazos, Gentle Woods resident.

Neighbors gave Action News Jax cell phone video showing the dogs’ owners trying to break up a fight between several adult dogs.

Another resident, Josh Cherba, said he has put in three complaints to Jacksonville Animal Control about dangerous, cruel conditions for the animals at his neighbor’s home.

He said on top of the damage to his fence, the dogs roam around the neighborhood leaving behind feces.

“They’ve been breeding dogs. We wake up and go to bed hearing the dogs and always smell them. There are many dog fights too,” said Josh Cherba.

Action News Jax knocked on the door and spoke to some of the people living inside. They did not want to go on camera, but said they are not breeding dogs. One person told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir there were two accidental litters, and they are looking for homes for the puppies. He said they have 14 puppies right now.

Action News Jax obtained one report Animal Control took in September. An officer wrote that the dogs were being kept in good condition in the home.

Neighbors said these dogs have not hurt children or anybody else in the neighborhood, however, they are aggressive toward their owners. They hope Animal Control will step in again before anyone else gets hurt.

