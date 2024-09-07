‘It’s not safe:’ Hogans Creek apartment complex condemned after flooding, some residents forced out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at University Plaza Apartments in Hogan’s Creek had to empty their apartments Friday, after Thursday’s heavy rains exacerbated a leaky roof that ended with their building being condemned.

Keiara Richardson and her two sons spent the day salvaging their property on Friday.

Photos captured the damage, with chunks of the ceiling littering the floor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The destruction was caused by Thursday’s torrential rains.

“The roof is falling in. Water is everywhere. The bedroom and the living room, the kitchen. And it’s not safe for a two-year-old and a nine-year-old to be in,” said Richardson.

Richardson said she’d been complaining about the leaky ceiling for months.

Unsatisfied with the response she’d received from the property manager, she called the city after Thursday’s downpours.

The building was condemned almost immediately, forcing Richardson and her children to pack up their belongings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“They’re saying they’re going to fix it, but this is getting out of control,” said Richardson.

Richardson said the apartment complex is providing her with a hotel while it works on repairs.

Richardson told us she’s just hopeful repairs are made quickly, and she can put this nightmare behind her.

“Multiple emails, multiple phone calls. I’ve been telling them about this for the longest, and now it’s taken all of this water everywhere and y’all just do what you want to do. Y’all don’t care about me or my kids. This is where me and my kids lay our head at,” said Richardson.

Action News Jax has reached out to University Plaza Apartments for comment on this story, but we have not received a response.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.