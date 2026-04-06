JAA CEO appointed to ACPAC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation appointed CEO Mark VanLoh to its Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee, or ACPAC for short.

JAA says VanLoh will serve as the airport operator representative, who represents operations for airports across the country. His term lasts for two years.

“It is my privilege to represent the U.S. DOT and Jacksonville in this important role on ACPAC. Our customers have built the Jacksonville Aviation Authority into a key gateway for our region, and I look forward to working with transportation leaders around the country to improve our service to our aviation consumers,” said VanLoh.

“Mark VanLoh’s representation of airport operations will greatly benefit the Department’s efforts to evaluate and improve aviation consumer protection programs,” said USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy. “His leadership at Jacksonville International Airport will add valuable perspectives that will help further the ACPAC mission.”

“The Jacksonville Aviation Authority is a leader among the nation’s commercial airports, and this appointment reflects the hard work of our teams led by Mark. We look forward to his input on consumer protection matters and incorporating those into our goals to continue the growth and success of JAA,” said JAA Chair David Hodges.

According to JAA, ACPAC members consist of one representative from air carriers, airport operators, state or local governments with expertise in consumer protection matters, and nonprofit public interest groups.

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