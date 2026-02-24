Jacksonville 95ers to host rally for upcoming season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville 95ers are holding a rally in Jacksonville’s Spring Glen area at the end of the month as the team gears up for the start of its third season in The Basketball League. The rally will take place on February 27 at 7 p.m. at Life House on University Blvd.

“We’re bringing different community leaders together. We’re bringing pastors together, we’re bringing the community itself, and the Jacksonville 95ers,” said Jacksonville 95ers General Manager of Business Affairs Tamonica Mike. “We just want everybody to come out, support us, be present, hear from us, ask questions, and meet some of the team.”

Life House Pastor J. Marcellas Williams, as well as 95ers owner and head coach Kevin Waters, will be at Friday’s rally along with members of the Jacksonville 95ers. The first home game for the 95ers this season will take place on March 13 at Trinity College against the Tampa Bay Titans.

Mike, along with GM of Basketball Operations Dwane Joshua, VP of Marketing Operations Stevi Smith, and 95ers 3rd overall pick D’Shaun Edwards, stopped by WOKV to talk about Friday’s event, promote the upcoming season that starts in March, and Edwards reflects on what it felt like to be selected in this year’s draft.

Tickets for Jacksonville 95ers home games at Trinity College are on sale now.

