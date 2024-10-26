Jacksonville Beach author Ron Whittington to sign new thriller at Book Mark in Neptune Beach Nov. 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local thriller fans will have a chance to meet Jacksonville Beach author Ron Whittington as he signs copies of his newest book, ‘In Disguise of the Storm,’ at The Book Mark in Neptune Beach on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bookstore is located at 220 First St. in Neptune Beach.

In Disguise of the Storm, the fourth installment in Whittington’s Parker Glynn thriller series, follows businessman-turned-spy Parker Glynn as he investigates a father’s desperate search for his runaway daughter, who may be involved with a South Texas prostitution ring led by Pakistani national ‘Risky’ Bhakta. As Glynn uncovers disturbing connections between Bhakta’s operations and al-Qaeda, he faces a complex plot involving human trafficking and threats to Western Civilization. Whittington, drawing on his experiences as a first responder during Hurricane Ike on the Texas Gulf Coast, has set much of the book’s action against the storm-ravaged landscape of Texas.

The new release is part of Whittington’s acclaimed series, which includes Second Strike, Dopplegänged, and Free Surface Effect, as well as short stories The Devil You Don’t and Seized Desires. The books are available for order at bookstores through Ingram Books, and more information on Whittington’s work can be found at ronwhittington.com.

Whittington, a seasoned print and broadcast reporter, freelance writer, and public relations professional, was also a ghostwriter on two national bestsellers before releasing his debut thriller in 2010.

