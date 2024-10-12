Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issues warning for dangerous ocean conditions this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division has issued a public warning about dangerous beach and ocean conditions expected to persist throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service Jacksonville Office has declared a High Rip Current Risk for Duval County, further complicating ocean safety in the area.

The current weather in Jacksonville Beach and the impact of distant Atlantic storms Milton and Leslie have heightened ocean risks, resulting in Red Flag conditions. These warnings indicate a significant danger for swimmers and beachgoers.

The public is strongly advised to take the following precautions:

Avoid entering the water unless you are a highly experienced ocean swimmer or surfer.

Always swim in front of a lifeguard, who can assist quickly in case of an emergency.

Call 911 immediately if you see someone in distress. Do not attempt to rescue them yourself, as this can put you at significant risk. Trained professionals will handle the situation.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguards are actively monitoring the situation, but the public is encouraged to stay informed and exercise caution. Even experienced swimmers should take extra care and respect the ocean’s power during these hazardous conditions.

Please check weather updates regularly, adhere to all posted warning signs and flags, and obey all Ocean Rescue Lifeguards’ advisements. For more information on beach and ocean safety, current beach and ocean conditions, real-time weather conditions, live beach/surf cameras, and more, visit:

