Jacksonville Beach paid parking program to begin March 1st

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The 2025 Jacksonville Beach paid parking program will start Mar. 1 and run through Nov. 2.

These are the current paid parking locations:

14 1st Street North (Latham Plaza)

422 1st Street North

503 1st Street North (Pier)

450 2nd Street North

102 2nd Avenue North parking lot

On-street parking in the 600 block of 6th Avenue North

On-street parking in the 6th Avenue North street-end

The Jacksonville Beach City Council has decided to add the following areas for the 2025 and 2026 paid parking periods:

On-street parking spaces for First, Second, and Third Avenues, South, including the street-end, 100 Block, and 200 Block

You will have to pay for parking during the following times:

Friday: beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m. on Saturday

Saturday: beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 a.m. on Sunday

Sunday: beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at midnight

These are the rates:

$4 for less than two hours

An additional $2 per additional hour to the maximum daily rate of $12

$15 flat rate for select holidays and special events

You will not have to pay to park during the Jacksonville Beach Sea and Sky Spectacular or Opening of the Beaches Parade.

If you’re a Jacksonville Beach resident, you can register for free parking. Click here to do so.

The city will hold two in-person free parking registration events at the Pablo Towers lobby.

The first is on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second is on Mar. 4 during the same time frame.

You will have to bring a state-issued license and vehicle registration that lists the Jacksonville Beach residential address.

