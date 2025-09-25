Jacksonville Beach Police arrest two on drug trafficking charges after K9 search at Taco Bell

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of two people after officers found drugs in a van last week.

According to the police department, officers responded to Taco Bell regarding a van that had been parked for over an hour, with multiple people seen entering and leaving.

K9 Dex was deployed for an open-air sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics after occupants of the van refused a voluntary search, police say.

Officers found the following after a search of the vans and occupants:

Two bags of methamphetamine (total raw weight: 20 grams)

Two tabs of LSD

Multiple items of drug paraphernalia

Two pellet guns painted to look like real firearms were found in a backpack worn by one of the suspects

Officers arrested Shannon Bohannon and charged her with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance (LSD), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also, William Forbis was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance (LSD), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The police department says both suspects were felons with extensive drug histories.

