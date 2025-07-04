Jacksonville Beach Police prepare for large crowds for the 4th of July weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As people head to the beach for the long holiday weekend, Jacksonville Beach Police say they want to ensure public safety and plan to strictly enforce the law.

“We want people to come and have fun, but be safe about it,” said Sgt. Tonya Tator with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

This comes after a violent St. Patrick’s Day last year, where a man was killed and others were hurt in three separate shootings. And the city dealt with an earlier fatal shooting in 2017 during Fourth of July celebrations that year.

Since March 1st, 2025, Jax Beach Police has been following a strict enforcement safety plan to handle larger influxes of people, which they call Spring Surge 2025.

“A strict enforcement detail that we did for several months, basically focusing on guns, gangs, and drugs, and any type of quality of life crime,” said Sgt. Tonya Tator with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. “Putting the word out there that we’re not tolerating it.”

Sgt. Tonya Tator with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department says visitors can expect officers to be out and about, making sure everyone is safe. She told me that so far, this plan has been successful.

“Memorial Day was a good holiday with no violence,” said Sgt. Tator. “So we’re moving in that direction of keeping the area safe.”

People I spoke with say they support the police department’s strict enforcement plan and emphasis on safety.

“It’s good for like you to be able to come out with your family and knowing that you know the police are trying to keep things organized and safe for you and your family,” said Duval County resident Elio Lago.

Sgt. Tator is reminding people that if you see something, say something. are

