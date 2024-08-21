Jacksonville Beach SWAT helps in drug trafficking arrest that began with woman’s death

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said it made an arrest on Wednesday that initially began as a death investigation back in April.

With the help of SWAT, George C. Sapp was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to sell and manufacture or delivery a controlled substance.

The arrest warrant for Sapp began as a death investigation. On Apr. 6, 2023 officers were called to Baptist Medical Center Beaches after Sapp drove to the emergency room with a dead woman, later identified as Charity Hundley. She was found in the back storage area of his SUV at the hospital.

A police report stated that the victim was nude and her body was cold to the touch and stiff, indicating rigor mortis.

In a subsequent interview, Sapp told police that he had brought Hundley on a boat at the North Florida Yacht Club and Marina the day before. He said he gave her half a pill and the two returned to the marina at some point. Video surveillance obtained by police showed Hundley hanging onto Sapp’s arm in order to walk when they got off the boat.

While the police report is heavily redacted, Sapp did tell police that he brought the victim back to his garage, a detached building from his apartment. He said he laid out two air mattresses and a pillow at around 8:30 p.m.

Sapp said later on, when he didn’t receive a text message from Hundley, he went to check on her at the garage. This is when he told police he found her dead and brought her to the hospital. Sapp also added that he placed a windshield cover over the dead body during the drive to the emergency room.

Additional video obtained by police showed on Thur., Apr. 6, that Sapp left his residence. The arrest report said that he drove to Beaches Energy to pay his electric bill and returned to his home.

“The video shows the suspect leaving, taking the victim to the hospital and when he arrives at the hospital,” the arrest report stated.

During his initial interview in April, police searched a black bag in Sapp’s possession. They found money, earbuds a bottle with pills, half a pill and brass knuckles.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the pills tested positive for Percocet/Oxycodone. A medical examiner’s office report stated that Hundley’s cause of death was a “combined drug intoxication of Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Ethanol (alcohol).”

During Wednesday’s arrest of Sapp at The Greens Way in Jacksonville Beach, officers found a 9MM handgun and a .22 caliber revolver. Bond has been set at $150,000.

