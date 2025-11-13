Jacksonville city council approves emergency funding to Feeding Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville city council voted unanimously to give $200,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida.

The 17-0 decision came before the U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding package that ended the 43-day federal government shutdown, which had temporarily halted SNAP and other nutrition program funding.

Councilmember Ron Salem, who proposed the emergency funding, says he hopes the move encourages others to give.

Feeding Northeast Florida CEO Susan King says the funds will allow the organization to purchase food for emergency food drives over the next couple of weeks.

“The agreement with council is that we would immediately deploy these dollars for food purchases that would support the community for 10 days to two weeks and by the community I mean the 10 highest SNAP enrollment zip codes, we will be working with agency partners there to get food immediately into those communities,” said King.

Feeding Northeast Florida President and CEO Susan King (Kristine Bellino )

Next week, a council committee will discuss Councilman Rahman Johnson’s proposal to provide an additional $2 million to Feeding Northeast Florida.

©2025 Cox Media Group