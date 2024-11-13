Jacksonville City Council expected to approve $1.3 million to add 110 shelter beds in response to public sleeping and camping ban

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $1.3 million could soon be headed to homeless shelters in Jacksonville, if city council approves the proposal later this month.

The money would pay for 110 new shelter beds spread between three local homeless shelters.

Council Finance Chair Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) filed the bill.

“These beds that we’re contracting with are 24/7 beds. So, and they will provide wraparound services to these people,” said Salem.

Salem argued expanding shelter capacity is more important than ever, as the city already began enforcing the state-mandated ban on public sleeping and camping.

“The existing beds that we have in this community are pretty much full,” said Salem.

Enforcement began nearly two weeks ago, and 16 arrests were reported by JSO in the first week of enforcement alone.

According to Salem, it will be about two more weeks before his bill is expected to clear the finish line.

Mayor Donna Deegan had requested council spend $13.6 million on homelessness during budget season, but council only ended up approving $2.5 million at the time.

“Well, there was some money included in the budget for this. I think the council felt like we wanted to enforce 1365 in a compassionate way,” said Salem when we asked why council didn’t approve the additional funds in the annual budget.

Salem added the delay was due in-part to the legislative process and getting everything lined up and ready to go.

In a statement sent to Action News Jax the mayor’s office said it was glad “Council is now seeing the wisdom of funding this program that the mayor included in her proposed 2024-25 budget.”

“It’s a testament to her bipartisan leadership that this crucial initiative is now being addressed,” the statement continued.

Salem said the three shelters named in the bill tell him they’ll be able to fully expand their bed capacity by January 1st - The same date private citizens can begin suing the city, if it fails to enforce the public sleeping and camping ban.

“So, I think we’ll be in a good position by then,” said Salem.

While the shelter expansion bill may be coming after enforcement has already begun, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters did boost funding for the Homeward Bound Program in advance.

That program pays to help reconnect homeless people in Jacksonville with support systems in other cities and cover their transportation back home.

