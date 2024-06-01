Jacksonville Civic Council releases statement applauding stadium deal, asks for city approval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Civic Council released a statement endorsing Mayor Donna Deegan and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium deal.

JCC said it endorses the deal because, in addition to renovating the stadium, it invests in community-wide programs that it believes will provide benefits for everyone. As a result, it urged Jacksonville’s City Council to approve the stadium deal and community benefit agreement as a single package.

The council also applauded the systematic process used to get to this stage, particularly the public and stakeholder engagement during the negotiations. It also appreciated that the agreement protects the city against cost overruns, which is critical in its view.

Read the full statement below:

“The Jacksonville Civic Council congratulates the Mayor and Jaguars for reaching agreement on a landmark deal to renovate the stadium and invest in a pathbreaking set of community-wide programs that ensure the deal benefits all residents. The Civic Council strongly urges the City Council to approve the Stadium deal and Community Benefit Agreement as a single package.

The Civic Council applauds the systematic process used to get to this stage. Particularly notable is the extensive public and stakeholder engagement during the negotiations. Reflecting these consultations, the agreement reached is a fair financial deal for the city that will also raise the quality of life and connectivity throughout all 14 districts of our community. It will also ensure a world-class design that helps Jacksonville build on its current momentum to become a true destination of choice in the years ahead.

The Civic Council notes that the overall cost of the renovation is within norms set by recent stadium renovations in other NFL cities, and that the 50/50 cost split between the Jaguars and the City is appropriate. The fact that the agreement provides protection for the City against cost overruns is critical in our view. Maximizing the use of the stadium for concerts and other events to provide programming for all residents beyond the seven NFL home games per year is a centerpiece of the agreement, and the details must be carefully crafted, managed, and monitored to ensure the stadium serves the entire community.

The Community Benefit Agreement (CBA) represents an unprecedented partnership between the Jaguars, the City and the entire Jacksonville community. The Jaguars would provide $150 million based on a 1:1 match from the City, which is a once-in-ageneration investment. The $300 million total CBA would position the stadium as a catalyst for revitalization not only of downtown but of quality of life, critical infrastructure, and access to vibrant public spaces throughout the city. Jacksonville has one of the largest parks systems in the U.S., and this agreement allows us to aim to make it among the best in the world and accessible to all. Helping our residents prepare for and match with well-paying jobs in our rapidly changing economy is key to our future, and this agreement provides substantial support for that goal. Housing is a major factor driving the ability of our businesses to attract and retain the workforce they need to thrive. For this reason, we endorse the agreement’s support for a robust housing industry and related programs to make housing attainable for lower-income workers.

The Civic Council views the CBA as a down payment on fulfilling the long-neglected promises of consolidation. With the appropriate guardrails to ensure the money is used toward high-quality programs for the intended purpose, the CBA would be transformative. Compared to other peer cities in Florida, Jacksonville has underfunded infrastructure and services for many years, and we will not be able to provide the quality of life that all of our citizens deserve without investing in ourselves. The City Council has the opportunity to change the course of Jacksonville’s history by having the vision and the courage to do what’s right. The CBA is a critical first step, and the Civic Council urges the City Council to pass the Stadium and CBA together.”

