Jacksonville Equestrian Center offers help to wildfire evacuees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Equestrian Center is opening its doors for wildfire evacuees who need to find a safe place to store their horses.

According to a social media post on Sunday night, stalls at the Equestrian Center are available for $25 per night.

The cost is to cover stripping the stalls once the horse leaves and 2 bags of shavings.

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The Equestrian Center is located at 13611 Normandy Boulevard.

If you’re interested, call the contacts below:

Heather Venter - 727-560-4844

Carolyn LaRose - 904-226-8483

Rocco Frakes - 904-226-4000

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