Jacksonville Fall RV Show rolls into Jacksonville Equestrian Center Oct. 3-6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fall RV Show is set to return from Oct. 3-6 at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center, 13611 Normandy Blvd. Show hours will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Admission is $10 for adults, with free entry for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Seniors receive half-off admission on Thursday, Oct. 3, while active and retired military and first responders will enjoy the same discount throughout the show.

More than 300 new and used RVs will be featured from dealers like Blue Compass RV, Campers Inn of Jacksonville, D&H Truck Emporium, and General RV Center. Over 25 vendors, including RV suppliers and campground owners, will have booths. Representatives from finance and insurance companies, as well as RV manufacturers, will be available to answer questions and offer special purchase incentives.

The event promises a fun, family-friendly environment, with live music, concessions, and giveaways. Leashed dogs are welcome, and a tram will transport guests from the parking lot to the entrance. Each day, a $250 gift card will be awarded to a lucky attendee as a door prize.

For more details, visit www.neflrvdealers.com or contact the Florida RV Trade Association at 813-741-0488.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.