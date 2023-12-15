Local

Three-car crash at Zoo Parkway confirmed to be deadly by Florida Highway Patrol

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say Stock photo of crime scene tape. Three people are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Florida, authorities said. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash involving multiple cars and multiple patients.

The scene of the three-car crash was at Zoo Parkway and Main Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report that the first and third cars were traveling west on State Road 105, while the second car was traveling east, in the opposite direction.

Reports state that the first car traveled into the oncoming lanes of State Road 105, striking the front of the second car.

For reasons still unknown at this time, the third car also traveled into the eastbound lanes and struck Vehicle 1.

The driver of Vehicle 1 was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 11:55 a.m.

One person was confirmed trapped by JFRD.

Read: No survivors in deadly Texas plane crash that took off from Jacksonville

Three people were transported to the hospital including one person with critical injuries. There were no fatalities on the scene.

According to the FHP website, there is a reported fatality.

FHP reports fatal crash

FHP reports fatal crash FHP reports fatal crash (Florida Highway Patrol)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Tail hits runway: JetBlue pilot makes quick takeoff to avoid landing plane

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!