Three-car crash at Zoo Parkway confirmed to be deadly by Florida Highway Patrol

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash involving multiple cars and multiple patients.

The scene of the three-car crash was at Zoo Parkway and Main Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report that the first and third cars were traveling west on State Road 105, while the second car was traveling east, in the opposite direction.

Reports state that the first car traveled into the oncoming lanes of State Road 105, striking the front of the second car.

For reasons still unknown at this time, the third car also traveled into the eastbound lanes and struck Vehicle 1.

The driver of Vehicle 1 was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 11:55 a.m.

One person was confirmed trapped by JFRD.

Crews are working a traffic accident at Zoo parkway and Main Street involving multiple cars and multiple patients…one patient is confirmed trapped…avoid the area and expect delays — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) December 15, 2023

Read: No survivors in deadly Texas plane crash that took off from Jacksonville

Three people were transported to the hospital including one person with critical injuries. There were no fatalities on the scene.

According to the FHP website, there is a reported fatality.

FHP reports fatal crash FHP reports fatal crash (Florida Highway Patrol)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Tail hits runway: JetBlue pilot makes quick takeoff to avoid landing plane

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.