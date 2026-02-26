Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival coming to Artist Walk in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The inaugural Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival will be taking place beneath the Fuller Warren Bridge on March 7. According to the website, each ticket includes unlimited tastings, live entertainment, and a commemorative wine list.
“I think it’s going to be a great weekend, the weather looks great. It’s going to be an opportunity for us to celebrate community and really celebrate the culinary experience that we’re growing in Jacksonville,” said Jax Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis. “Incredible wine, incredible food, we have over 30 restaurants participating. I’m just looking forward to a great evening for the community to come together.
Some of the featured chefs for the event include:
- 3J’s Catering
- Aqua Grill
- Argyle
- Bartaco
- BB’s
- Bearded Pig
- Biscotti’s
- Bono’s Pit B-B-Q
- Casbah Cafe
- Celestia Coastal Cuisine
- Condaxis Coffee
- For Goodness Cake
- Glen Kernan
- Josephine Avondale
- Restaurant Orsay
- The River Club
- FSCJ Culinary School
- East Coast Oysters
- Lyndas
- The Grove
- Taverna Oceana
- Epping Forest Yacht and Country Club
“I think we can turn this into a festival weekend type thing over the next couple of years,” said Davis while speaking with Jacksonville’s Morning News.
Tickets are on sale now. You can find more information on the Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival on the Jax Chamber website.
You can listen to the full interview with Jax Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis.
