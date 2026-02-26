Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival coming to Artist Walk in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The inaugural Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival will be taking place beneath the Fuller Warren Bridge on March 7. According to the website, each ticket includes unlimited tastings, live entertainment, and a commemorative wine list.

“I think it’s going to be a great weekend, the weather looks great. It’s going to be an opportunity for us to celebrate community and really celebrate the culinary experience that we’re growing in Jacksonville,” said Jax Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis. “Incredible wine, incredible food, we have over 30 restaurants participating. I’m just looking forward to a great evening for the community to come together.

Some of the featured chefs for the event include:

3J’s Catering

Aqua Grill

Argyle

Bartaco

BB’s

Bearded Pig

Biscotti’s

Bono’s Pit B-B-Q

Casbah Cafe

Celestia Coastal Cuisine

Condaxis Coffee

For Goodness Cake

Glen Kernan

Josephine Avondale

Restaurant Orsay

The River Club

FSCJ Culinary School

East Coast Oysters

Lyndas

The Grove

Taverna Oceana

Epping Forest Yacht and Country Club

“I think we can turn this into a festival weekend type thing over the next couple of years,” said Davis while speaking with Jacksonville’s Morning News.

Tickets are on sale now. You can find more information on the Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival on the Jax Chamber website.

You can listen to the full interview with Jax Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis.

