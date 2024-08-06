Jacksonville Humane Society begins fifth annual Cutest Pet Contest, winner to be on billboards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society’s (JHS) Cutest Pet Contest is back for its fifth year! The virtual contest raises money to support JHS pets while naming one lucky dog or cat the Cutest Pet in Jacksonville. Submissions and voting opened Thursday, August 1st. The final day to submit your dog or cat is Tuesday, August 27th, with the final day to vote for the pet you think is the cutest being Saturday, August 31st.

The grand prize winner will earn the coveted title of “Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet,” be featured on digital billboards across Jacksonville, have a one-hour professional pet photoshoot, win a prize pack from JHS and Subaru of Jacksonville, and receive 3 tickets to the Jaguars vs. Colts game on October 6, 2024, among other prizes.

Additionally, 11 runners-up will be featured on the JHS website throughout 2025 and win JHS and Subaru prize packs. A $10 donation is required to enter the Cutest Pet Contest. A $5 donation is required to vote on contestants ($1 counts as one vote, with a minimum of 5 votes).

“The Cutest Pet Contest is a fun way for our friends in Northeast Florida to show off their beloved pets and use their competitive spirits to help pets in need in our community,” said Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS. “This fundraiser would not be possible without the support of our partners at Subaru of Jacksonville, and we are so grateful to them!”

For more information on the contest’s guidelines, how to enter, and other prizes, visit jaxhumane.org/photo.

