Jacksonville Humane Society holding Name Your Price adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is letting you name your price to adopt an animal to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Even $50 can provide the vaccines animals need, according to JHS.

The shelter is open today from noon to 7 p.m.

A $20 licensing fee may apply.

JHS reminds you to bring a leash and collar at the time of adoption.

If you aren’t ready to adopt, JHS says you can still help the pets by donating.

You can view the available pets here.

