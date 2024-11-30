Local

Jacksonville Jaguars bring on Elijah Woods to the active roster

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated Wide Reciever Elijah Cooks to the active roster ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Houston Texans.

Cooks had previously signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in the 2023 season, where he played in 9 games.

Cooks was also previously elevated during the Jaguars Week 9 game against the Philidelphia Eagles.

