Jacksonville Jaguars finalize 2025 coaching staff

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
jaguars announce additional coaching staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 2/25/25 - The Jacksonville Jaguars have added 7 new members to the 2025 Coaching Staff list. They are noted with an * to the list below.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized their 2025 coaching staff ahead of the 2025-2026 NFL season.

Led by Liam Coen, the team’s newest head coach, the upcoming roster of coaches has a collective 174 seasons under their belt.

“What I really like about this staff is that we already speak the same modern, NFL language,” said Coen. “We each have remarkably similar backgrounds, coaching influences, and innovative offensive or defensive concepts. With this shared terminology, we can accelerate past the standard learning curve that most staff face, and instead prioritize installations on offense, defense and special teams.”

The coaching staff includes:

TitleName
Head CoachLiam Coen
Offensive CoordinatorGrant Udinski
Defensive CoordinatorAnthony Campanile
Special Teams CoordinatorHeath Farwell
Pass Game CoordinatorShane Waldron
Quarterbacks CoachSpencer Whipple
Offensive Line CoachShaun Sarrett
Wide Receivers CoachEdgar Bennett
Tight Ends CoachRichard Angulo
Running Backs CoachChad Morton
Offensive Pass Game CoachJohn Van Dam
Assistant Wide Receivers CoachTyler Tettleton
Assistant Offensive Line/Run Game Specialist*Keli’i Kekuewa
Offensive Assistant*Trevor Mendelson
Offensive Assistant*Fred Walker
Defensive Line CoachMatt Edwards
Linebackers CoachTem Lukabu
Defensive Backs CoachAnthony Perkins
Secondary CoachRon Milus
Assistant Defensive Line CoachDerrick LeBlanc
Assistant Linebackers CoachKevin Wilkins
Assistant Defensive Backs CoachDrew Lascari
Senior Defensive Assistant*Bill Sheridan
Defensive AssistantMario Jeberaeel
Assistant Special Teams CoachLuke Thompson
Director of Strength and Conditioning*Eric Ciano
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach*Paul Jackson
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach*Lanier Coleman
Assistant to the Head CoachJay Kaiser
Assistant to the Head CoachElizaBeth Harrison

